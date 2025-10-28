Washington Commanders fall to Chiefs 28–7

Patrick Mahomes passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns, while Kareem Hunt scored twice to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28–7 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Marcus Mariota threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Commanders (3–5), who dropped to 1–4 on the road this season.

Mariota got the start for Washington, filling in for Jayden Daniels, who injured his hamstring in last week’s loss to Dallas.

Terry McLaurin returned from a quad injury and hauled in three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel, back from a bruised heel, made two early grabs but added just one more the rest of the night.

The Commanders take on the Seahawks on Sunday, November 2.