Washington Commanders announce Adam Peters as new GM: "The work starts now"

Adam Peters is the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

"The DMV and our fans deserve a winning culture and organization," said managing partner Josh Harris in a statement. "Adam is an impressive executive who is committed to cultivating elite talent, building a positive culture, and helping restore this franchise to the highest levels. I look forward to working with him for many years to come, especially as we navigate this important offseason."

Peters was the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers from 2021 until 2023. Before that, he was the vice president of player personnel with the 49ers.

Peters replaces Martin Mayhew as general manager, who had been with the Commanders since 2021.

"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," said Peters in a statement from the team. "My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders’ fan base."

"I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now."

Before joining the 49ers, Peters spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos.