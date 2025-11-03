Washington Capitals welcome youth coaches for DMV Coaches Day
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals hosted nearly 170 youth hockey coaches Monday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for their annual Coaches Day celebration.
The event brought together coaches from 19 counties across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region, recognizing their role in developing the next generation of hockey talent.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Capitals.