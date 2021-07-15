Washington Capitals release 2021-22 preseason schedule

The Washington Capitals have released their 2021-22 preseason schedule which will feature six games against three opponents and includes three games at Capital One Arena.



The Capitals will kick off their preseason schedule against the Boston Bruins on Sept. 26 at Capital One Arena, starting a two-game preseason homestand that will feature the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 29.

Washington will then face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 2 to open a three-game road trip that concludes on Oct. 6 against Boston at TD Garden.

The Capitals will then return to Capital One Arena to host Philadelphia on Oct. 8 to conclude their preseason.

The Capitals did not play a preseason game during the 2020-21 season, but were 5-1-0 in the preseason in 2019-20. Washington’s all-time preseason record is 170-128-33-16.

The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

