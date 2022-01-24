Washington Capitals celebrate "Caps Canines Night" with dogs named in honor of Bob Saget

The Washington Capitals hosted "Caps Canines Night" pawsented by Pedigree Foundation on Monday, Jan. 24, and several members of the team showed up with pups named in honor of the late comedian Bob Saget.

One of the dogs that right winger Tom Wilson carried into Capital One Arena was named after Saget's "Full House" co-star Mary-Kate Olsen. The other is named after Marla Sokoloff – who played Gia Mahan on the hit series.

Alex Ovechkin posed with a dog named after another TV show Saget starred in called "Raising Dad," while Evgeny Kuznetsov held onto a dog named Michelle Tanner.

Vitek Vanecek walked around the arena with Madagascar, who is named after the animated film Saget lent his voice to in 2005. And Conor Sheary seemed to enjoy his pup named Saget.

All of the dogs the Caps players brought to the arena on Monday are available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

A "Caps & Canines" T-shirt will be available for purchase throughout the remainder of the season at the team store at Capital One Arena. Proceeds go towards benefiting the Pedigree Foundation.

Check out the Washington Capitals and their special guests below: