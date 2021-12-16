Virginia barbershop raffling signed Capitals jersey to raise money for longtime employee battling cancer

article

A Virginia barbershop has launched a raffle for an autographed and framed Washington Capitals jersey to raise money for a longtime barber diagnosed with cancer and facing a tough holiday season with his family.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Eric Madrid has worked at Bearded Goat Barber for years and recently began chemotherapy for his cancer diagnosis.

Co-owner of Bearded Goat, which has three locations in Virginia, says Eric is one of those special employees who always has a smile on his face, always offers to help out and is a phenomenally skilled barber and friend.

The Bearded Goat team has rallied together to launch a GoFundMe page to help Eric support his growing medical bills and part-time barber work.

The team has also launched a Holiday Raffle campaign for an exclusive, autographed and framed Capitals jersey, with all proceeds going directly to Eric's GoFundMe. The winner will be drawn on Friday at Bronson Bierhall.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

For more information, click here.