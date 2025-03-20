Warm temperatures, showers mark first day of spring in DC region
Spring showers and warmth welcome the season
What we know:
WASHINGTON - Warm weather and spring showers usher in the season across the D.C. region on Thursday, with temperatures in the low 70s expected by the afternoon.
A cold front will approach by the afternoon hours, knocking temperatures back down into the 60s. Rain is expected to push in around 2 p.m. from the west with showers likely lingering in the area through the evening. Wind gusts in the low 30s are possible tonight.
Cooler days ahead
What's next:
Looking ahead, skies are expected to clear by Friday, with cooler highs in the mid-50s. The weekend will bring mild conditions, with Saturday seeing sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, while Sunday cools slightly with highs in the 50s.
The Source: FOX 5 Weather Team & National Weather Service