Warm temperatures, showers mark first day of spring in DC region

By and Cesar Cornejo
Published  March 20, 2025 5:54am EDT
Warm temperatures in the 70s and showers usher in the spring season across the D.C. region on Thursday.

    • Warm 70s and spring showers mark Thursday’s start to the season in D.C.
    • Rain expected around 2 p.m., with evening showers and gusts around 30 mph.
    • Clear Friday with highs in the 50s; mild Saturday, cooler Sunday.

Spring showers and warmth welcome the season 

WASHINGTON - Warm weather and spring showers usher in the season across the D.C. region on Thursday, with temperatures in the low 70s expected by the afternoon.

A cold front will approach by the afternoon hours, knocking temperatures back down into the 60s. Rain is expected to push in around 2 p.m. from the west with showers likely lingering in the area through the evening. Wind gusts in the low 30s are possible tonight.

Cooler days ahead

Looking ahead, skies are expected to clear by Friday, with cooler highs in the mid-50s. The weekend will bring mild conditions, with Saturday seeing sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, while Sunday cools slightly with highs in the 50s.

