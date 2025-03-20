The Brief Warm 70s and spring showers mark Thursday’s start to the season in D.C. Rain expected around 2 p.m., with evening showers and gusts around 30 mph. Clear Friday with highs in the 50s; mild Saturday, cooler Sunday.



Spring showers and warmth welcome the season

What we know:

Warm weather and spring showers usher in the season across the D.C. region on Thursday, with temperatures in the low 70s expected by the afternoon.

A cold front will approach by the afternoon hours, knocking temperatures back down into the 60s. Rain is expected to push in around 2 p.m. from the west with showers likely lingering in the area through the evening. Wind gusts in the low 30s are possible tonight.

Cooler days ahead

What's next:

Looking ahead, skies are expected to clear by Friday, with cooler highs in the mid-50s. The weekend will bring mild conditions, with Saturday seeing sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, while Sunday cools slightly with highs in the 50s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Warm temperatures, showers mark first day of spring in DC region