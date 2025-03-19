Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Thursday, welcoming first day of Spring

The Brief Thursday marks the first day of Spring, and it's the first day of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Right now, the cherry blossoms are in stage 3, which means we are half-way to peak bloom. As the Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off, there's no better time to enjoy some themed events.



Thursday marks the first day of Spring and D.C. is officially on cherry blossom watch! The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom from March 28 to April 1 but there are plenty of festivities kicking off to celebrate the new season.

Cherry Blossom Season

Where We're At:

Right now, the cherry blossoms are in stage three , which means we are half-way to peak bloom and there are plenty of things to do as the Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 13. The official opening ceremony is on Saturday.

"We're halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached Florets Extended, the 3rd of 6 stages," the National Park Service posted to X Wednesday morning.

"I mean, who doesn’t love the first beautiful signs of spring. It means you know warm and brighter days are around the corner and again a lot of people coming together to spend time outside is never a bad thing," D.C. resident Emily told FOX 5.

Here are just some of the things visitors can look forward to: The Blossom Kite Festival takes place on March 29 at the National Monument. For the fitness fanatics there is a 10-mile and 5k with a kids run on April 5. Then that night, you can head to Navy Yard to catch the fireworks at Petalpalooza. Then, the parade is April 12 and that's just some of the action.

"They’re all beautiful and all wonderful in their own special way. It just depends on what you’re looking for," said Lillian Iversen, a spokesperson for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

"Do you want cultural entertainment? The opening ceremony is wonderful. If you want that traditional flare of a firework show, come down to Petalopalooza on April 5. If you want those moments of solitude and quiet, just come down at sunrise, watch the paddle, bring your dog. Find a nice place to sit down with family and friends," Iversen said.

List of Events

Plan Your Visit:

Residents Get Ready

What they're saying:

DMV residents are getting excited for the annual event, which also brings plenty of tourism to the area.

"They’re beautiful and they bring out the inner D.C. Like, if you just see them you’re just like, ‘oh this place is so wonderful and colorful,’" said Saniya Guy.

"I never get bored of visiting this place every year because we come here every year. Even though we saw it so many times, we don’t get bored," Mahesh Reddy told FOX 5.

And adding to that experience this year is a fun way to honor the famous cherry blossom tree known as Stumpy. He and 158 others were cut down to repair the Tidal Basin seawalls but his memory lives on.

"This year we’re also kickstarting the festival with ‘Stumpy’s Petals and Paddles Pedal Boat Race,’ which should be a really fun time. Hopefully the weather allows for that and we’ll see how it goes. Sign ups are flooding in today," area manager Gabi Muskett said.

Park officials say they are expecting approximately 1.6 million people from all over the country and locally to attend the festival.

Peak bloom expected late March

D.C.’s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually bloom for several days, with the duration dependent on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom, while rainy, windy days can end it abruptly, NPS officials say. A late frost can prevent blooming altogether, they added.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will be celebrated from March 20 to April 13, featuring events such as a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K, and a parade.

The six stages are defined by the National Park Service as:

1. Green Buds

2. Florets Visible

3. Extension of Florets

4. Peduncle Elongation

5. Puffy White

5. Peak Bloom

Peak bloom is projected between March 28 and March 31, lasting about 10 days, weather permitting.