Wanted suspect remains on the run following police chase in Fredericksburg

Police are continuing to search for a wanted man who they say drove through several yards and hit a car as he fled from an officer in Fredericksburg.

Just before 9 p.m. on April 30, a Fredericksburg police officer was patrolling in the 1400 block of Airport Avenue when he saw Eugene Montaque, who is wanted out of Westmoreland County on a felony abduction warrant, driving a minivan.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens, trying to conduct a traffic stop, but Montaque fled. He drove his vehicle across the front yard of several residences before he collided with an occupied Ford Fiesta at the intersection of Airport Avenue and Coakley Street.

Montaque continued fleeing and a pursuit ensued through Mayfield and down Tidewater Trail towards Spotsylvania County.

During the pursuit, Montaque hit a second occupied vehicle near Ruffins Pond.

The officer ended the pursuit at the intersection of Tidewater Trail and Route 17 in Spotsylvania County after he lost sight of Montaque.

None of the victims in the cars Montaque hit were injured.

He is now wanted for hit and run to an attended vehicle, eluding with endangerment, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with fictitious tags and three counts of failure to obey a highway sign-stop signs.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on Montaque's whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately or call 540-373-3122.

