Waldorf 81-year-old located after being reported missing

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says an 81-year-old woman who had been reported missing on Thursday has been located.

They say Sharon Deloris Rood of Waldorf was found safe and unharmed in Glen Burnie.

Law enforcement declined to elaborate on what led to her disappearance.

