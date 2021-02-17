DC police concerned about missing 70-year-old woman

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 70-year-old woman who they described as "critical missing."

They say Brenda Lover was last seen in the 4900 block of Nash Street, Northeast on Monday around 9 a.m.

Lover is a Black woman who they described as having a medium brown complexion. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 185 pounds; and has brown hair and eyes.

When she was last seen, Lover was wearing a blue coat, a black shirt, blue pants and a black scarf.

Police are worried that she may be in need of medication.

If you can help police locate Lover, call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.