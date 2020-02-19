Charles County sheriff's office investigators say cop's son was gunned down in driveway

Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff's Office say 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown was found shot and killed in the driveway of his Bryans Road home just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was found nearby.

But so far there have been no arrests, and the sheriff's office has released no information about possible suspects or a motive.

Brown is the son of a Prince George's County Police Sergeant assigned to the homicide unit. Investigators do not believe the shooting is related to his work.

The 17 year old ran Cross Country at North Point High School and was known for his "remarkable personality."

"He got along with everyone", said Cross Country Coach Jimmy Ball, "I just remember him be bopping around the school he could be with this group one day and this group another he had a big smile on his face, again just like all teenagers he did not know what he wanted to do after high school but I thought he would figure it out".

Brown had earned enough points to become an Eagle Scout and was on track to graduate in the spring.

"He was involved in our criminal justice program", said North Point Principal Daniel Kaple, "so it is just an opportunity for someone to go make a positive impact in your community and that opportunity is lost".

A County official has ordered the County flag lowered to half staff in honor of Brown and the senior class twitter account said they would always remember Bradley and asked seniors to send love and prayers to his family.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired and they do not believe the shooting was random.

All day long on Warehouse Landing Road--police officers stood guard at the house as a steady stream of Prince George's County police officers, detectives and high level officials came to pay their respects.

A neighbor found the teen in the driveway of the home and one of the first arriving deputies reported finding no pulse.

The discovery of the pistol has not been explained. It is unclear who may have had possession of it.

