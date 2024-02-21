Virginia’s Vincent van Goat cared for by foster family while authorities search for owner

A foster family has stepped in to care for a lost goat after it was found by a sheriff's deputy over the weekend wandering the streets of a northern Virginia neighborhood.

Affectionately named Vincent van Goat, the animal was found in the Seven Lakes area on Sunday morning.

Vincent van Goat (Office of Stafford County Sheriff)

"We were amazed at the number of residents that offered to help with the care of Vincent van Goat and she is currently in the care of a foster family," posted the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. "If an owner is not located, there will be a court hearing to obtain possession."

Last year, a Stafford County resident was surprised when they spotted a cow named Pumpkin roaming around their backyard. Pumpkin's owner was found at a nearby farm. Deputies helped escort the farmer and cow home.

In 2022, Stafford cadets conducting firearms training were interrupted by a wandering cow that made its way onto the firing range.