Cow interrupts Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office firearms training
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Cadets conducting firearms training during the Stafford County Sheriff's Office's Basic Academy were interrupted Tuesday by a wandering cow.
The sheriff's office says that the cow made its way onto the firing range at Eskimo Hill Road and initially did not want to mooove.
Sergeant A.J. McCall and Deputy A.C. Wolford from the Animal Control Division were called to the area and helped lead the cow back to the proper pasture.
