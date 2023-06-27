Holy cow! Bovine gets loose from Stafford County farm, makes way to backyard of nearby home

A Stafford County resident was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when they spotted a cow roaming around their backyard.

Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Poplar Road where the homeowner was able to get the cow named Pumpkin out of the yard and onto the front porch.

Pumpkin's owner was found at a nearby farm and quickly came to escort the cow home.

Deputies helped escort the farmer and cow home.

No injuries were reported.