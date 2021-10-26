Virginia's race for governor tightens; McAuliffe and Youngkin neck and neck

President Biden will hit the campaign trail in Virginia Tuesday in a race that could have big implications for both parties.

In a former red state that has turned blue in recent elections, Virginia's gubernatorial race has pitted former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

In addition to the President, musician Dave Matthews, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and former President Barack Obama have thrown their support behind McAuliffe as this closely watched race for governor nears the finish.

Youngkin's campaign is holding a bus tour beginning with an early vote rally in suburban Richmond.

The race in closer than expected, with polls showing the McAuliffe and Youngkin neck and neck. Many believe the outcome of this race could determine the direction of next year's midterm elections.