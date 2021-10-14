2021 Virginia Governor Race: Everything to know about November 2 elections

The 2021 Virginia General Election will determine a winner in the race for governor.

The ballot also includes lieutenant governor, attorney general, house of delegates and some local offices.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of November 2.

What is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Tuesday, October 12.

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, October 22. A request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5 p.m.

You can use the online portal to check your registration status.

When do voter registration offices open for early voting?

Voter registration offices open Saturday, October 23 and October 30 for early voting.

The last day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office is Saturday, October 30 at 5 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Who is on the 2021 Virginia General Election ballot?

Governor:

Terry R. McAuliffe (Democratic)

Glenn A. Youngkin (Republican)

Princess L. Blanding (Liberation)

Lieutenant Governor:

Hala S. Ayala (Democratic)

Winsome E. Sears (Republican)

Attorney General:

Mark R. Herring (Democratic)

Jason S. Miyares (Republican)

House of Delegates:

View the list of 2021 General Election House of Delegates candidates.

Several counties across the commonwealth will hold elections. View the list here.

Where is my polling place?

You can find your polling place in the 2021 Virginia voter portal.

How can I apply to vote absentee by mail?

Apply to vote absentee by mail in the 2021 Virginia voter portal.

How can I find 2021 Virginia General Election results?

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for live election results.

Watch FOX 5 DC for the latest leading up to November 2.