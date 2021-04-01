Virginia to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 18, Northam says

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that all individuals in Virginia ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday, April 18.

Northam made the announcement Thursday during a visit to a vaccination in Prince William County.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel - and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated," said Northam in a press release. "We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible."

Officials say 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Virginia so far. According to Northam more than one in three adults have received at least one dose and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Officials say Virginia is nearing the end of its Phase 1 vaccine waiting list and will soon move to Phase 2.

The news comes as Virginia begins to life some restrictions that mainly focus on indoor and outdoor gathering capacities.