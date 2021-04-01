Virginia begins to ease more COVID-19 restrictions including social gatherings, graduation limits

Starting Thursday, Virginia will begin to ease some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Last month Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that on April 1 some restrictions – mainly focused on indoor and outdoor gathering capacities - would be ended.

Here are some of the new guidelines:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity. Indoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, an increase from the current cap of 250 people. Outdoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees. These venues were previously limited to 30 percent capacity or up to 1,000 attendees, whichever was fewer.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.

In-person graduation and commencement events: A cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less. Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.

While some restrictions are being eased, Northam said the state will still maintain 'Safer at Home' strategy and will continue with mitigation strategies like physical distancing, teleworking, and universal mask requirements.

Last month Virginia reported administering more than 3.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 50,000 shots were being given per day.