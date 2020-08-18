Virginia state lawmakers to start special session amid pandemic

Virginia lawmakers will meet for a special session to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread calls for criminal justice reform sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Democrats, who took full control of the General Assembly earlier this year, have promised an expansive session which starts Tuesday and whose proposals range from banning police chokeholds to increased spending on high-speed internet for virtual schooling.

The session could take several weeks to complete and lawmakers are meeting outside of the Capitol so they can practice social distancing.

