Expand / Collapse search

Virginia snowfall adds to concerns over power outages in Stafford

By
Published 
Updated 10:12AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Virginia snowfall adds to concerns over power outages in Stafford

Thousands remain without power in Stafford County as additional snowfall Friday added to concerns over when service would be restored.

STAFFORD, Va. - Thousands remain without power in Stafford County as additional snowfall Friday added to concerns over when service would be restored.

Over 6,000 were without power in Stafford County around 8 a.m. Friday. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with John Myers, a Stafford resident who said he has been running on generator power for the last five days.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"It's been a wild ride," he told Barnard. Myers said cell phone service was also knocked out until Wednesday. Myers says he has not seen local officials in his neighborhood

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Dominion say crews are still out making repairs to lines that were downed by Monday's snowfall when nearly 15 inches fell paralyzing services and stranding driver on a stretch of Interstate 95 overnight.

Check power outages here.