Virginia relaxing some indoor, outdoor gathering limits, includes high school sports

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced at a press conference on Tuesday that some COVID-19 restrictions focused on indoor and outdoor gathering capacities will begin to be lifted on April 1.

Northam says social gatherings in Virginia will be capped at 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors beginning April 1.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues will be capped at 30% with a 500-person maximum indoors. This will also take effect on April 1.

Recreational sports will be capped at 30% capacity with a 100-person maximum indoors and a 500-person maximum outdoors. This will take effect on April 1 and applies to high school sports.

Northam says Virginia’s COVID numbers are showing improvement, citing the percentage of positive cases going from around 17% in early January down to around 5% this month.

