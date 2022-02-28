Virginia, Montgomery County remove Russian-sourced vodka from store shelves

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich are pulling Russian-sourced vodka from store shelves as a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine.

The action in Virginia comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies.

Virginia ABC identified seven Russian-sourced vodka brands in their inventory. Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR have been removed from shelves.

"We carry other spirits that have Russian-themed monikers and marketing such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, but these products are not produced in Russia and will not be removed from our shelves," Virginia ABC said in a statement.

Officials say they are reviewing other products that are carried to determine if they have origins in Russia.

Youngkin also called for Virginia mayors to terminate sister-city partnerships with Russian cities and urged the Virginia Retirement System and university endowments to divest any Russian holdings.

"In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, all products produced in Russia have been removed from the County's Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores," County Executive Elrich said Sunday. "ABS wholesale customers and licensees make their own decisions about the availability of Russian-made products; however, they will no longer be able to order these products from ABS until further notice."

On Monday, Ukrainian troops have reportedly slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital of Kyiv and other key cities. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.