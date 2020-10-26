Virginia Military Institute’s superintendent resigns amid reports of racism at college
LEXINGTON, Va. - Virginia Military Institute's superintendent has resigned after reports of racism and a probe from the governor's office.
Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday morning, according to a report in the Washington Post.
The Post reports that since his tenure began in 2003, multiple accounts of racist incidents have been reported.
Most recently, the Post reported that a White adjunct professor reminisced in the middle of a class about her family's ties to the Ku Klux Klan. In another incident reported by the Post, a White sophomore was suspended after racist comments to a black student during the institute's Hell Week in 2018.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered an independent investigation into the school's culture following a Washington Post report earlier this month.
In a letter issued last week, Peay said he did not believe systemic racism was present at the school. In the past, he also defended VMI's statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.