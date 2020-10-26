Virginia Military Institute’s superintendent resigns amid reports of racism at college

Virginia Military Institute's superintendent has resigned after reports of racism and a probe from the governor's office.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday morning, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Virginia, Lexington, Virginia Military Institute. (Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Post reports that since his tenure began in 2003, multiple accounts of racist incidents have been reported.

Most recently, the Post reported that a White adjunct professor reminisced in the middle of a class about her family's ties to the Ku Klux Klan. In another incident reported by the Post, a White sophomore was suspended after racist comments to a black student during the institute's Hell Week in 2018.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered an independent investigation into the school's culture following a Washington Post report earlier this month.

Advertisement

In a letter issued last week, Peay said he did not believe systemic racism was present at the school. In the past, he also defended VMI's statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

FULL STORY on WashingtonPost.com