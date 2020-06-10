Depression and anxiety rates spiked among black Americans after George Floyd’s death, survey finds
Anxiety and depression among black Americans increased after the death of George Floyd, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
The policy shift, long-sought by the president's religious and socially conservative supporters, defines gender as a person's biological sex.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
Pulling down statues of racists? Africa's done it for years
Queen Victoria, Cecil Rhodes, King Leopold. Statues honoring these leaders of colonial rule have been pulled down over the years in Africa.
NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices
The NFL announced on Friday that it will observe Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a recognized holiday.
Red Tails instead of Redskins? Reddit thread offers an answer to a perennial question
D.C. sports teams across the spectrum are meeting the moment and stepping up in support of black lives.
NFL commits to donating $250 million over 10 years to support programs that combat systemic racism
Following public support for the recent protests that have erupted across the country condemning police brutality and racial injustice by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league has announced a contribution of $250 million over 10 years to social justice reform.
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.
Merriam-Webster revising definition of ‘racism’ after request from college graduate
As cultural perceptions around race relations in the U.S. continue to shift, Merriam-Webster has responded by updating its definition of the word “racism” after a recent email from a college graduate urged editors to make a change.
PayPal pledges $530M to support minority-owned businesses in US, YouTube launches $100M creator fund
PayPal and YouTube are among many tech companies that have pledged support to the black community in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
‘Insensitive, wrong and racist:’ Trainer on leave over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout at Wisconsin gym
An Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is catching major heat over posting a workout titled, "I Can't Breathe," TMZ reported Wednesday, June 10. Some have said the workout sign was wrong, if not racist. With controversy growing, the corporate office issued a statement slamming the workout. Members said they have a lot of questions, too.
Prince George’s Co exec says it’s time to reimagine police, African-American community relationship
As the DMV grapples with the twin crises of the novel coronavirus and social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Prince George’s County finds itself at the nexus.
What cities and states are doing to reform policing policies following George Floyd's death
States and cities across the United States are looking to reform policing policies in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
Companies touting Black Lives Matter face workforce scrutiny
As protests over police brutality erupted across the country, The Associated Press reviewed the diversity reports of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community.
Minneapolis police chief announces withdrawal from contract negotiations with city's police union
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from contract negotiations on the unfinished contract with the police union and restarting an effort to identify troubled police officers through early warning signs.
Fairfax County cop’s use of stun gun was case of mistaken identity, lawyer says
Lawyers say a Fairfax County police officer charged with assault after firing a stun gun at an unarmed African American man believed his target was somebody else.
'Harry Potter' creator JK Rowling responds to critics over her transgender comments
“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling says she refuses to “bow down” to criticism about her recent comments about transgender people. Rowling published a post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism.”
DC murals on boarded-up windows channel Black Lives Matter movement following protests
The plywood protecting windows in downtown DC has turned into impromptu canvases for local artists.
Protesters cover Portsmouth Confederate statues in sheets, trash bags
Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered statues at a Confederate monument in the city with sheets and bags Wednesday, several hours after the city’s council members had a meeting about relocating it.
Mississippi lawmakers drafting resolution to remove Confederate emblem from state flag: report
The crescendo of calls comes amid protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and has reignited discussions over racial equality across the country.