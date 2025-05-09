Virginia Metallica concert triggers seismic readings

The Brief Metallica concert at Virginia Tech registers seismic activity. 60,000 fans jump and cheer to "Enter Sandman." Virginia Tech Athletics celebrates the electrifying moment.



A Metallica concert at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium was so powerful, it triggered seismic readings.

Metallica concert shakes stadium

What we know:

On Wednesday night, an estimated 60,000 fans erupted in synchronized jumping and cheering as the band played the opening chords of "Enter Sandman," a tradition at the school’s football games.

The energy surge led to unusual ground tremors detected by the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO), with peak activity recorded during the iconic song, according to FOX Weather.

"Thanks for jumping with us, Metallica! Come back anytime," Virginia Tech Athletics posted online, along with video footage of the crowd.

