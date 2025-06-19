Virginia man charged in series of indecent exposure incidents

The Brief A Virginia man is charged in multiple indecent exposure cases in Arlington. In one incident, he allegedly touched a female victim walking with two children. Police believe there may be additional victims and are seeking information.



A Virginia man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple indecent exposure incidents, including one in which he allegedly touched a female victim inappropriately while she was accompanied by two children, police said.

Ivan Fontana, 37, of Arlington, faces three counts of indecent exposure, as well as charges of sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Ivan Fontana (Arlington County Police Department)

Multiple incidents reported

What we know:

The incidents occurred in the afternoon and evening of May 31 in the Arlington area. In two of the cases, Fontana allegedly exposed himself to female victims who were walking and then fled the scene. In a third incident, he allegedly exposed himself to a female victim, walking with two children before touching her and fleeing, according to investigators.

Police seek information

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information or who may have encountered the suspect is urged to contact Detective P. Pena at 703-228-4183 or ppena@arlingtonva.us.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).