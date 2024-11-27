Virginia man arrested for stabbing mother's boyfriend days before Thanksgiving: police

article

A Virginia man was arrested for stabbing his mother’s boyfriend just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fredericksburg police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Townsend Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from severe stab wounds to his lower abdomen.

The suspect, 20-year-old Jaydon Mathew Staples, called 911 after stabbing his mother's boyfriend and was the one who flagged down officers as they got near the home.

Knowing that he was the suspect, officers immediately detained Staples and he cooperated with the police, surrendering the weapon to their custody.

Additional officers arrived and entered the apartment and provided medical aid until EMS arrived. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery and is currently recovering.

Staples was arrested and charged with malicious wounding/felonious assault and is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.