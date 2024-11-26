Teen shot in Fairfax County rushed to hospital by family member: police

Authorities say a teenager who was shot Monday night in Fairfax County was rushed to the hospital by a family member.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cavalier Drive near Saber Lane in Herndon.

Police say the boy was shot outside. He was transported to the hospital by a member of his family. Officials say he was in good condition Monday night.

No suspects or motives have been identified.