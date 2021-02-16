Virginia launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s state health department has launched a centralized website where people can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The website went live Tuesday.
Previously, Virginia’s local health districts were handling pre-registration.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The state says Virginians who have already pre-registered will be automatically imported into the new system.
Some internet users reported having trouble accessing the site Tuesday morning.
The health department said in a news release that it was expecting millions of unique visits to the site and anyone who can’t get through immediately should keep trying.
Advertisement
Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to far outstrip supply.