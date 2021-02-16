Virginia launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

Virginia’s state health department has launched a centralized website where people can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The website went live Tuesday.

Previously, Virginia’s local health districts were handling pre-registration.

The state says Virginians who have already pre-registered will be automatically imported into the new system.

Some internet users reported having trouble accessing the site Tuesday morning.

The health department said in a news release that it was expecting millions of unique visits to the site and anyone who can’t get through immediately should keep trying.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to far outstrip supply.