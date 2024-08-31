Expand / Collapse search

Virginia judge arrested for public intoxication

August 31, 2024
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Leesburg Police Department has arrested a local judge for public intoxication. 

 Officers responded to a report of an individual walking down the Leesburg Bypass near South King Street early on Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. After making contact with Charles F. Koehler Jr., a sitting judge in Loudoun County, he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. 

Kohler was taken into custody and released on his own recognizance. 