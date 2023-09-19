Virginia jogger uses jiu-jitsu moves to subdue bicyclist she says slapped her on the buttocks

Jaqueline Guimaraes says it all happened so fast.

She was jogging last Thursday afternoon near 14th Street N. and N. Rolfe Street in Arlington when she says a man passing by on a bicycle slapped her on the buttocks.

Jaqueline was shocked and upset, but knew she had to catch up to him or else he would slip away by the time the police arrived.

"And he started smiling, laughing at me because I was trying to catch him. And then I saw a guy across the street in a car, and I went to the guy, 'Please you need to help me. I need to catch this guy.' And right away he was like, yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go!"

She jumped into the stranger's car and they took off after the bicyclist, finally catching up to him about a mile away near Wilson Boulevard and N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn.

He was trying to cross the street when she jumped out of the car and grabbed him.

"And then he starts saying, 'I so sorry, I'm sorry, I'm so sorry,'" she told FOX 5. She said she put the man in a headlock and called for help. They both fell to the ground where she then put a leg lock on him.

She said she learned the moves she used to subdue the man from her fiancé who practices jiu-jitsu. "You don't have a mom, you don't have a daughter, you don't have a sister?" Jaqueline said she asked him before police arrived.

Once the cops got there, they took the man identified as 25-year-old Edgar Estrada Espana of Arlington, to the hospital. He was expected to be released on summons.

She says she hopes the incident makes any would-be attackers think twice before doing the same thing to another woman. She says she has received mostly messages of encouragement and wants everyone to be prepared and be aware of your surroundings.