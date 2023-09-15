Bicyclist assaults Rosslyn jogger on an afternoon run

Police continue to investigate a female jogger that was assaulted by a bicyclist while on an afternoon run in Arlington.

According to police, they responded to the area of Wilson Boulevard at N. Lynn Street around 3:55 p.m. for the report of an assault. Police gathered that the female victim was running in the area of 14th Street N. and N. Rolfe Street when the suspect rode by on a bicycle and allegedly slapped her buttocks.

Police say the victim caught up with the suspect in Rosslyn and detained him until police arrived. Officers transported the victim to the Office of the Magistrate where she completed a criminal complaint and a warrant for assault and battery.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Edgar Estrada Espana, 25, of Arlington, VA. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and will be released on a summons.