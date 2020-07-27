Virginia high school football delayed until spring

High School football players in Virginia may not be able to play this fall – but at least they’ll be able to get back on the field in the spring.

The Virginia High School League voted on Monday for their seasonal schedule, and football will be delayed until the spring.

The model the league adopted includes delayed and condensed seasons.

Under the plan, season one will include winter sports such as basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving and wrestling and it will run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 20.

Season two will consist of fall sports including cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball; and it will run from February 15 through May 1.

Season three will consist of spring sports and it will run from April 12 through June 26. Spring sports include baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field.

