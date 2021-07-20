Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to release new back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines this week

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to release new back-to-school COVID-19 safety guidelines on Wednesday, July 21 as some schools in Northern Virginia are scheduled to start the school year in just a few weeks.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it recommends all students and staff wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

"We’re fortunate that we’re in a really different place from last Fall. We know a lot more about coronavirus and we also have a vaccine this year but we do have to remember that a large portion of the pediatric population is not yet eligible for vaccination. So the AAP feels that the safest way to have all kids back in school is to have people masking indoors," Dr. Danielle Dooley, AAP Counsel on School Health and a pediatrician at Children’s National Hospital said.

Gov. Northam visited Barcroft Elementary School in Arlington on Monday during a summer learning session. There, he told Fox 5 his guidance will likely recommend some type of face coverings inside school classrooms.

"There are going to be a lot of children in our schools who haven’t been vaccinated so I anticipate making the guidelines so that children will have masks on when they’re in school. We just want everybody to be safe. We encourage folks to have their kids back in the classroom. That’s where they learn best but we want to keep them safe," Governor Northam said.

Most school districts in Northern Virginia are waiting on guidance from the Governor’s office before making a decision to require masks in classrooms.

Just a few weeks ago, Virginia's State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued a new public health order that requires everyone ages five and older to wear masks when indoors at public and private K-12 schools.