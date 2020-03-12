Virginia Gov Ralph Northam declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases reach 17

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency over growing concerns of the coronavirus Thursday.

The numer of presumptive positive or confirmed cases has reached 17, according to officials.

All large events and conferences were also canceled for the next 30 days.

The state joins the District and Maryland in declaring emergencies following the announcement of the pandemic.

"I believe this is the safest course of action at this time," Gov. Northam said. "Protecting public health is our top priority."

