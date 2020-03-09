Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia. 

Here's a list of pending and confirmed cases in the DMV:

District of Columbia

  • Number of patients under investigation for COVID-19: 18
  • Number of negative results: 14
  • Number of pending results: 3
  • Number of presumptive positive results: 1
  • Number of presumptive positive results from other lab: 1

Click here for more information. 

Maryland

  • Number of negative COVID-19 tests: 73
  • Number of positive COVID-19 tests: 5 ​

The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. 

Click here for more information.

Virginia

  • Number of Cases, Presumptive Positive or Confirmed: 3
  • Number of Test Results Currently Pending: 9
  • Number of People Currently under Public Health Monitoring: 166

Click here for more information.

