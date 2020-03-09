COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
Here's a list of pending and confirmed cases in the DMV:
District of Columbia
- Number of patients under investigation for COVID-19: 18
- Number of negative results: 14
- Number of pending results: 3
- Number of presumptive positive results: 1
- Number of presumptive positive results from other lab: 1
Maryland
- Number of negative COVID-19 tests: 73
- Number of positive COVID-19 tests: 5
The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories.
Virginia
- Number of Cases, Presumptive Positive or Confirmed: 3
- Number of Test Results Currently Pending: 9
- Number of People Currently under Public Health Monitoring: 166
NOTE: These are latest numbers as of March 9. Download the FOX 5 DC News app for the latest.
Resources:
