COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Here's a list of pending and confirmed cases in the DMV:

District of Columbia

Number of patients under investigation for COVID-19: 18

Number of negative results: 14

Number of pending results: 3

Number of presumptive positive results: 1

Number of presumptive positive results from other lab: 1

Click here for more information.

Maryland

Number of negative COVID-19 tests: 73

Number of positive COVID-19 tests: 5 ​

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories.

Click here for more information.

Virginia

Number of Cases, Presumptive Positive or Confirmed: 3

Number of Test Results Currently Pending: 9

Number of People Currently under Public Health Monitoring: 166

Click here for more information.

NOTE: These are latest numbers as of March 9. Download the FOX 5 DC News app for the latest.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Click here for the mobile version of the map.