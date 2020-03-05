Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland after 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed

Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in Maryland after health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state.

Governor Larry Hogan tweeted Thursday the state's Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore says the patients — a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s from Montgomery County — contracted the virus while traveling overseas. He says the patients are all in good condition.

Maryland Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips said the patients returned to the U.S. on February 20. They were tested on March 3 when health officials learned of their symptoms. The positive tests came back today.

"We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates," Hogan tweeted.

