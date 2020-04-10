Virginia Gov. Northam seeks early release for nearly 2,000 inmates

article

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called for the early release of nearly 2,000 inmates with less than a year remaining on their sentences.

His announcement Friday was in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in high-density prison facilities.

The proposal would require approval from the General Assembly at its April 22 session.

Also Friday, Virginia authorities reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health now reports more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state. The death count has increased from 109 to at least 121.

