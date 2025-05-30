Virginia father warns after doorbell prank at home caught on camera

The Brief Homeowner warns of risks after masked teens attempt ding-dong ditch. Doorbell camera captures incident, showing banging before teens flee. Authorities urge caution.



A Northern Virginia father is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of the ding-dong ditch prank, where individuals ring a doorbell and run away.

While often seen as harmless, the doorbell-ringing prank has taken a serious turn. Earlier this month in Spotsylvania County, a TikTok-recorded ding-dong ditch incident turned deadly when a 27-year-old shot and killed one of the teen pranksters.

Dangerous prank raises concerns

What they're saying:

Ryan Morgan, an Arlington resident, says a similar prank at his home earlier this week involved teenagers in ski masks and hoods, leaving him prepared for a potential fight.

"When someone knocks on your door with a ski mask, you're concerned. After I saw that it was teenagers, I was more concerned for their safety because, you know, someone could have a gun or threaten them in some way," Morgan said. "The first thing I did was call 911, made sure my baby was okay, and then ran downstairs to see what was going on."

Doorbell camera footage shows the masked teens banging on Morgan’s door for about 10 seconds before running away. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Police warn of legal risks

Morgan says young pranksters may not realize the risks involved. In Virginia, it is illegal for individuals over 16-years-old to wear a ski mask or hood to conceal their identity while committing an unlawful act. Arlington County Police recently charged a juvenile with wearing a mask in public in connection with a robbery in April.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the recent ding-dong ditch incidents to contact police.

