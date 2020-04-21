Virginia father of teen accused of murdering mother and brother found dead

A Virginia man whose son is accused of murdering his mother and brother was found dead Monday afternoon.

The Fauquier County sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play led to the death of Joshua Norwood, 37.

The sheriff’s office found Norwood’s body inside his home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland around 3:30 pm.

Investigators say he appeared to have upper body trauma.

The sheriff’s office is working with the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Levi Norwood, 17, is accused of shooting his 6-year-old brother and his mother to death in February.

