Fauquier County double homicide suspect returning to Virginia after North Carolina hearing

A Fauquier County teen accused of murdering his mother and 6-year-old brother will face charges in Virginia soon after he waived his right to fight extradition in a hearing in a North Carolina court on Monday.

The Fauquier County sheriff's office says Levi Norwood will return in a "few days."

He appeared in a juvenile court, and it was closed to the media.

The 17-year-old was the target of a massive manhunt after the double murder at his home on Elk Run Road.

The authorities caught up with him after he was arrested for shoplifting at a North Carolina Target.

In North Carolina, he’s accused of shoplifting hair dye, clothing and a backpack. The hair dye was significant, because his hair had recently been dyed purple.

A Toyota Camry that was stolen from a home in Fauquier County Saturday morning was also recovered from the Target parking lot.

Fauquier County investigators were in North Carolina after Norwood's arrest, but they were unable to interview the suspect.

FOX 5 spoke with the suspect's aunt, Victoria Eaton, on Sunday. She's hoping to find out more about what happened at the home in Midland, Va. Friday night.

"I very much want to hear what Levi has to say about the events that occurred on Feb. 14, 2020. I want to hear what he has to say occurred at that home. I will say it wasn't an easy home life for him and my heart is just broke but i want to hear what Levi has to say," she said.

Along with his mother and brother, Levi Norwood is accused of shooting his 37-year-old father, Josh Norwood.

Investigators believe - based on a tracking bloodhound - that the teenager walked about 10 miles before finding a vehicle he could steal.



