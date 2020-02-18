Father of teen accused of killing mother and brother says he was 'ambushed' by a 'monster'

The father of the teenager accused of killing Jen and Wyatt Norwood inside their Fauquier County home is telling his story for the first time.

Writing in the comments section of the news website Fauquier Now, Josh Norwood says he arrived home on Valentine's Day with flowers for his wife and gifts for his two boys when he was suddenly met with gunfire.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"I opened my door and before my work bag hit the floor I was shot in the head," wrote Norwood. "Not realizing what happened until I saw blood pouring out, I then searched for my family and found Jen and Wyatt dead! The murderer I called a son until that act must have ran once he heard me yell as he knew his ambush shot failed."

Fauquier County investigators say Levi Norwood, possibly armed with a 9mm pistol, killed his mother and 6-year-old brother before shooting his father and running from the house.

He then walked 10 miles before stealing a Toyota Camry that had the keys inside and a full tank of gas.

The 17-year-old was arrested the next day at a Target store in Durham, North Carolina, where police say he was attempting to shoplift hair dye and other items.

Advertisement

Levi Norwood

He has waived his right to an extradition hearing and is expected back in Virginia sometime this week.

The motive is still unclear but writing on the Fauquier Now website, Josh Norwood addressed another writer;s claim that Levi Norwood may have made threats at the high school he attended.

"No," said Norwood. "The murderer that was once known as my son was not investigated for threats. He was not known as a trouble maker and no red flags for us as parents to know otherwise this could have been prevented."

He went on to say, "Jen was an amazing wife and mother who loved her boys more than anything and would do anything for them, to help them and protect them."

A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says they have no information Levi Norwood was ever investigated for making threats at the school and they are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Detectives have so far been unable to interview Norwood because of state rules regarding juveniles in North Carolina.

RELATED STORIES:

Double murder suspect apprehended in North Carolina

Va. teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old brother caught shoplifting at Target, police say

Exclusive: Family of accused Virginia teen killer Levi Norwood raises questions about the violent crimes

Fauquier County double homicide suspect returning to Virginia after North Carolina hearing