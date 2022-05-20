Virginia father and son arrested after dog found severely injured

A father and son from Northern Virginia have been charged with animal cruelty after their dog was found to be suffering several serious injuries, according to animal services officials.

The Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement announced Friday that after an investigation Quentin Fischer, 18, and Henry Fischer, 65, both of South Riding, were arrested on two separate animal cruelty charges.

The dog, a 5-year-old Shih Tzu named Izzy, was first brought to a veterinary hospital in Washington, D.C. with profound and suspicious life-threatening injuries earlier this month, which prompted D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) to contact LCAS investigators.

Credit: Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement

Investigators claim that the father and son left Izzy with several serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, broken rib, dislocated tail, and vision loss. Investigators also accuse the two of not seeking immediate veterinary care for the dog's injuries.

Izzy remains hospitalized under the care of HRA.

LCAS officials said the son, Quentin Fischer, is charged with felony animal cruelty and the father, Henry Fischer, is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. The son is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on May 27, and the father is due in court on August 3.

If convicted, Quentin Fischer faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500, while Henry Fischer faces up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. The two could also be prohibited from owning pets in the future.