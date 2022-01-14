Virginia enters state of emergency ahead of second snowstorm

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency today to prepare for another winter storm expected to pummel parts of Virginia over the weekend.

Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call this morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team before issuing the executive order.

"We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia," Governor Northam said. "Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now."



The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia – including the New River Valley, the Alleghany Highlands and the Roanoke Valley – are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.

Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week's back-to-back snowstorms, which left some families without power and led to significant stand-still traffic on roadways.

This upcoming weather is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and it could impact travel conditions as well.



The governor is urging all Virginians to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.