VDOT crews begin pre-treating Virginia roads ahead of potential weekend winter storm

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are pre-treating major roadways ahead of this weekend's potential winter storm.

VDOT officials say drivers should expect delays Thursday morning as crews begin spraying salt brine on Interstate-95 and other primary routes in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas.

Officials say the brine can help prevent ice from bonding to the pavement, can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.

Last week, a major snowstorm struck the D.C. region creating gridlock on I-95 and stranding some drivers in their vehicle overnight.