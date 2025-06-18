Virginia Election Results: Lieutenant Governor race remains undecided

Virginia’s primary election has wrapped up, but a key race remains undecided with ballots still being counted.

In the race for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi holds a narrow lead but no winner has been officially declared. Virginia law allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted through noon Friday.

Hashmi has declared victory. She’s one of six Democrats who ran for the nomination, with campaign platforms largely focused on education, housing and jobs. The three frontrunners Hashmi, former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and Virginia Sen. Aaron Rouse captured nearly 80% of the vote.

As of Wednesday morning, with 96% of precincts reporting, Hashmi leads with 27.4%, followed by Stoney at 26.6% and Rouse at 26.3%.

Lieutenant governor race remains unsettled

What we know:

Republican talk radio host John Reid secured his party’s nomination unopposed.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger congratulated Hashmi and emphasized unity, saying, "From now until November, we are going to work hard to earn Virginians’ trust — and their votes — in this election as one united Democratic ticket."

In the race for attorney general, former Del. Jay Jones defeated Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor by roughly 10,000 votes. He’ll face Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November.

Attorney general matchup set for November

Miyares responded with a pointed message on X, saying in part, "Virginians deserve to feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities. What they do not need are voices that seek to defund the police, weaponize our justice system, and extend amnesty to violent repeat offenders. I welcome the contrast with my opponent, and I look forward to defending my record of results against his policy of failure."

At the top of the ticket, Spanberger is set to face Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the race for governor. The contest will mark a historic moment as Virginia is poised to elect its first female governor.

