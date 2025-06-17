Live 2025 Virginia primary election results

The Brief Primary voters will select nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates races across the state. The election kicks off a high-stakes cycle in a key swing state, with national attention expected ahead of November 2025.



Virginia’s 2025 race for governor is already shaping up to be historic—but the primary election on June 17 will focus on other key statewide and local contests.

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger are running unopposed for Virginia governor and will not be on the ballot June 17.

Voters Tuesday will decide nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general and members of the House of Delegates. The primary marks the start of a critical election cycle in one of the nation’s most closely watched swing states.

See live results of Virginia's primary election below.

