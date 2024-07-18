Virginia Department of Education holds first 'cell phone free education' meeting
MANASSAS, Va. - Get ready, northern Virginia! On Thursday, July 18th, the first Virginia Department of Education-hosted community meeting to discuss the creation and implementation of "cell phone free education" policy state-wide will be held this afternoon in Manassas.
The discussion meeting is slated to take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Osbourn High School in Manassas.
It’s the first of eight community meetings announced on the VDOE’s website, coming about a week after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order, cracking down on student cell phone use in the classroom.
The executive order tasks the VDOE with developing draft policy by April 15th but state leaders want to hear from parents, grandparents, students and teachers alike.
In his executive order, Virginia’s governor pointed to the skyrocketing number of suicides, and children dealing with depression and anxiety as cell phone use rises. According to the American Psychological Association, teens are spending nearly five hours a day on social media.
Many parents support restricting cell phones in the classroom, but some have also raised safety concerns with confiscating cell phones if an emergency were to unfold. One parent told FOX 5 her son was only able to get help with bullying because he was able to record an incident on his cell phone and show proof.
The goal is to have approved policy implemented in schools state-wide by 2025.
Here’s the list of "Community Conversations" happening this month and next:
- Manassas - July 18, 2 - 3:30 p.m.Osbourn High School1977 Eagle WayManassas, VA 20110Register for the July 18 Commonwealth Conversation at Osbourn High School
- Virginia Beach - July 22, 4:30 - 6 p.m.Tallwood High School1668 Kempsville Road Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Register for the July 22 Commonwealth Conversation at Tallwood High School
- Fredericksburg - July 30, 9 -10:30 a.m.James Monroe High School2300 Washington AveFredericksburg, VA 22401Register for the July 30 Commonwealth Conversation at James Monroe High School
- Waynesboro - July 31, 10 - 11:30 a.m.Kate Collins Middle School1625 Ivy StWaynesboro, VA 22980Register for the July 31 Commonwealth Conversation at Kate Collins Middle School
- Roanoke - July 31, 4 - 5:30 p.m.Northside High School6758 Northside High School RdRoanoke, VA 24019Register for the July 31 Commonwealth Conversation at Northside High School
- Abingdon - August 1, 3 - 4:30 p.m.Southwest Virginia Higher Education CenterOne Partnership CircleAbingdon, VA 24212 Register for the August 1 Commonwealth Conversation at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- Keysville - August 2, 1:30 - 3 p.m. Southside Virginia Community College Keysville CampusWorkforce Development Center 200 Daniel RoadKeysville, VA 23947 Register for the August 2 Commonwealth Conversation at Southside Virginia Community College Keysville Campus
- Midlothian - August 6, 4-5:30 p.m.Chesterfield County Public Schools Career and Technical Center 13900 Hull Street Road Midlothian, VA 23122 Register for the August 6 Commonwealth Conversation at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center