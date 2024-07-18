Virginia Department of Education holds first 'cell phone free education' meeting

Get ready, northern Virginia! On Thursday, July 18th, the first Virginia Department of Education-hosted community meeting to discuss the creation and implementation of "cell phone free education" policy state-wide will be held this afternoon in Manassas.

The discussion meeting is slated to take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Osbourn High School in Manassas.

It’s the first of eight community meetings announced on the VDOE’s website, coming about a week after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order, cracking down on student cell phone use in the classroom.

The executive order tasks the VDOE with developing draft policy by April 15th but state leaders want to hear from parents, grandparents, students and teachers alike.

In his executive order, Virginia’s governor pointed to the skyrocketing number of suicides, and children dealing with depression and anxiety as cell phone use rises. According to the American Psychological Association, teens are spending nearly five hours a day on social media.

Many parents support restricting cell phones in the classroom, but some have also raised safety concerns with confiscating cell phones if an emergency were to unfold. One parent told FOX 5 her son was only able to get help with bullying because he was able to record an incident on his cell phone and show proof.

The goal is to have approved policy implemented in schools state-wide by 2025.

Here’s the list of "Community Conversations" happening this month and next: