Group assaults three women on U Street; Police release suspect images

The search is on for a group of people involved in an attack on U Street where police say three women were assaulted.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 11 and U Street in Northwest.

According to police reports, the attack took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The three women, all in their twenties, stated that they were approached by a group of five suspects.

Some of the suspects were men dressed as women, while others were women presenting themselves in a masculine manner.

The encounter quickly turned violent.

The victims reported that an individual wearing a blue wig threw the first punches, and the other suspects joined in the assault.

At one point, one of the suspects sprayed the victims with OC spray from a Super Soaker and stole a purse from one of the women.

The victims were treated and released from a hospital following the incident. FOX 5's attempts to reach them for further comments have been unsuccessful.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects and are urging anyone who recognizes them to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.